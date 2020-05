AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON5.5M In 1Q/2020

AAGES Targu-Mures Net Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON5.5M In 1Q/2020. Industrial equipment producer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO), listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday said its net profit plunged 42.4% on the year to RON269,751 in the first quarter of 2020, and its turnover stood at RON5.5 million, compared with RON5.7 million in