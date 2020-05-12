Vodafone Romania Total Revenue, Including UPC Romania Results, At EUR905M In 2019/2020 FY

Vodafone Romania's total revenue, which also include the results of UPC Romania, reached EUR905 million in the 2019/2020 financial year ended on March 31.