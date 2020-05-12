|
|
|
Vodafone Romania Total Revenue, Including UPC Romania Results, At EUR905M In 2019/2020 FY
May 12, 2020
Vodafone Romania Total Revenue, Including UPC Romania Results, At EUR905M In 2019/2020 FY.
Vodafone Romania’s total revenue, which also include the results of UPC Romania, reached EUR905 million in the 2019/2020 financial year ended on March 31.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Is the pandemic revealing Romania’s potential to become an EU supply chain superhub?
For the last three decades, Romania has enjoyed unprecedented growth. Since 1987, the country has increased its GDP by a staggering amount of $200 billion. Its main trade partners include Germany, Italy and France and its main trade exports are vehicles/vehicle parts and insulated wire, (...)
Trandafir, ADRFR: Had It Not Been for Pandemic, We Would Have Seen More Acquisitions in Pharmaceutical Retail
Pharmaceutical retail has been one of the busiest industries in the healthcare sector in the last few years as a result of acquisitions. The major retail pharmacy chains have acquired smaller players to consolidate on an almost RON20 billion market in the past few (...)
Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Revenue Slightly Down to RON682M in 2019
Prutul Galati, one of the largest producers of vegetable oil in Romania, ended 2019 with RON682 million revenue, slightly lower than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.
Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Revises Buying Plans For Its Fleet
Autonom, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business on the operating leasing and rent-a-car markets, has revised its car buying plan for its rent-a-car fleet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Romania hits 1,002 deaths due to COVID-19
Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of the dead reaching 1,002, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday.
The latest deceased are six women and five men between the ages of 59 and 87, from Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov, Neamt, Ilfov, Bacau (...)
Iohannis: From May 15, wearing protection mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene - mandatory
President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that from May 15, once the state of alert comes into force, the wearing of protection masks in closed spaces becomes mandatory, the maintaining of distance between people and hand hygiene are also mandatory.
"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic (...)
Meli Melo Paris To Reopen Four Street-Level Stores On May 15, 2020
Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo Paris will be reopening four street-level stores on May 15, of which two in capital Bucharest, one in Timisoara and one in Pitesti, while complying with all necessary measures.
|