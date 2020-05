Oil Terminal Seeks To Contract RON31.2M Loan To Finance Shoretank Investment

Oil Terminal Seeks To Contract RON31.2M Loan To Finance Shoretank Investment. Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) seeks shareholders' approval for contracting a long-term loan worth RON31.2 million, VAT included, in order to finance the investment “Modernization of shoretank T31S- South SP”, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]