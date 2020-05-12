GCS: Nine more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 991

GCS: Nine more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 991. Nine more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 991, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has informed on Tuesday. It is about seven men and two women aged between 31 and 74. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]