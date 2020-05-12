Alpha Bank Replaces ATM Network With New Generation Of ATM Terminals To Enable Around The Clock Operations



Alpha Bank Replaces ATM Network With New Generation Of ATM Terminals To Enable Around The Clock Operations.

Alpha Bank Romania has started a process of extending its self-service functions by replacing its automated teller machine (ATM) equipment with a new generation of ATM terminals enabling customers to carry out cash deposit operations around the clock, without depending on the schedule of bank (...)