GCS: 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,778

GCS: 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 15,778. A number of 190 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 15,778, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 7,685 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 238 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to the GCS, as many as 991 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]