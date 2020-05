Romania: 15.778 cases of COVID-19, of which 190 registered in the last 24 hours



In Romania there have been until Tuesday 15.778 cases of COVID-19, 190 more than the last report. 991 Romanians died and 7.685 were cured, announces the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).