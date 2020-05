Coronavirus in Romania: 226 new cases in the last 24 hours, totalling 15.588 cases

Coronavirus in Romania: 226 new cases in the last 24 hours, totalling 15.588 cases. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has announced on Monday that in Romania there are 15.588 people confirmed with the new coronavirus, with 226 news cases detected in the last 24 hours. Almost half of those confirmed are cured and (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]