ARB: Banks In Romania Donated Over RON23.5M To Hospitals Since Start Of COVID-19 Pandemic. Banks on the local market have donated over RON23.5 million for purchases of medical equipment and devices for over 220 hospitals from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until present, according to data centralized by banks. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]