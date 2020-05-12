CFA Analysts See Leu Tumbling To 4.97 Vs Euro In Next 12 Months, Inflation At 3.37%, 5.2% GDP Decline End-2020



Financial analysts, members of CFA Romania (Chartered Financial Analyst) association, expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average of RON4.97 to the euro over the next 12 months, the annual inflation rate to reach an average 3.37%, the country’s economy to shrink 5.2% and the unemployment (...)