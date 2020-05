Meli Melo Paris To Reopen Four Street-Level Stores On May 15, 2020

Meli Melo Paris To Reopen Four Street-Level Stores On May 15, 2020. Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo Paris will be reopening four street-level stores on May 15, of which two in capital Bucharest, one in Timisoara and one in Pitesti, while complying with all necessary measures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]