 
Romaniapress.com

May 12, 2020

Iohannis: From May 15, wearing protection mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene - mandatory
May 12, 2020

Iohannis: From May 15, wearing protection mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene - mandatory.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that from May 15, once the state of alert comes into force, the wearing of protection masks in closed spaces becomes mandatory, the maintaining of distance between people and hand hygiene are also mandatory. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic is still among us. It's not the time to relax too much. We are rapidly approaching the number of 1,000 fatalities. We still have hundreds of new cases every day. Still the date of May 15 is approaching when the state of emergency will end and we will enter the state of alert. (...) Firstly, I would mention what becomes mandatory from May 15. They're simple things, but very important. From May 15, wearing a mask when we are in enclosed spaces becomes mandatory, for example when we go to the store or when we go by public transport, on the subway. The mask is mandatory indoors. It's mandatory to maintain a distance. The mandatory distance between persons is 1.5 m (...) Hand hygiene becomes mandatory," said the head of state, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace. The affidavit is still necessary when leaving the locality, after the state of emergency concludes, said Klaus Iohannis, adding that metropolitan areas are an exception to this case. The head of state mentioned that travels outside the locality will still be forbidden, with exceptions to be established by the Committee for Emergency Situations. Iohannis stated, that, after May 15, when the state of emergency expires, "the obligation to stay home and the obligation to write up an affidavit when we travel inside the locality ceases". According to him, after May 15, the opening of parks is recommended. Iohannis had, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, a meeting regarding the measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Internal Affairs Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, and head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Florentina Peia, Oana Ghita, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Is the pandemic revealing Romania&rsquo;s potential to become an EU supply chain superhub? For the last three decades, Romania has enjoyed unprecedented growth. Since 1987, the country has increased its GDP by a staggering amount of $200 billion. Its main trade partners include Germany, Italy and France and its main trade exports are vehicles/vehicle parts and insulated wire, (...)

Trandafir, ADRFR: Had It Not Been for Pandemic, We Would Have Seen More Acquisitions in Pharmaceutical Retail Pharmaceutical retail has been one of the busiest industries in the healthcare sector in the last few years as a result of acquisitions. The major retail pharmacy chains have acquired smaller players to consolidate on an almost RON20 billion market in the past few (...)

Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Revenue Slightly Down to RON682M in 2019 Prutul Galati, one of the largest producers of vegetable oil in Romania, ended 2019 with RON682 million revenue, slightly lower than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.

Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Revises Buying Plans For Its Fleet Autonom, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business on the operating leasing and rent-a-car markets, has revised its car buying plan for its rent-a-car fleet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania hits 1,002 deaths due to COVID-19 Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of the dead reaching 1,002, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. The latest deceased are six women and five men between the ages of 59 and 87, from Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov, Neamt, Ilfov, Bacau (...)

Meli Melo Paris To Reopen Four Street-Level Stores On May 15, 2020 Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo Paris will be reopening four street-level stores on May 15, of which two in capital Bucharest, one in Timisoara and one in Pitesti, while complying with all necessary measures.

First Romanian educational tablet has been launched, project initiated by MEP Victor Negrescu A team coordinated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Victor Negrescu made up of teachers, entrepreneurs in the digital field, representatives of civil society and public figures launched on Tuesday the first Romanian educational tablet during an online conference. According to a press (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |