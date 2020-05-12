Romania hits 1,002 deaths due to COVID-19

Romania hits 1,002 deaths due to COVID-19. Another 11 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of the dead reaching 1,002, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. The latest deceased are six women and five men between the ages of 59 and 87, from Suceava, Hunedoara, Brasov, Neamt, Ilfov, Bacau counties and from Bucharest. All the deceased had comorbidities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]