Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Revenue Slightly Down to RON682M in 2019

Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Revenue Slightly Down to RON682M in 2019. Prutul Galati, one of the largest producers of vegetable oil in Romania, ended 2019 with RON682 million revenue, slightly lower than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]