Is the pandemic revealing Romania's potential to become an EU supply chain superhub?. For the last three decades, Romania has enjoyed unprecedented growth. Since 1987, the country has increased its GDP by a staggering amount of $200 billion. Its main trade partners include Germany, Italy and France and its main trade exports are vehicles/vehicle parts and insulated wire, retaining however significant market share in the international food supply chain with grains (wheat, corn) and pig meat. The services industry however is accounting for 55% of GDP and employs two thirds of the labor force. Retail aside, a very high impact in the services sector is delivered by the model of shared services centers established by global corporations harvesting the benefit of highly skilled personnel at a cheaper labor cost within the security of EU and its regulatory framework. What would be the dynamic of the Romanian opportunity in the future?