Nuclearelectrica Operating Income Down 6% To RON636M, Net Profit Down 1.9% To RON215M In 1Q/2020. Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with operating income of RON636 million, down 6% on the year, of which RON625 million represents income from electricity sales, as per the company’s quarterly report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]