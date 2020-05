EBRD Sees Romania’s Economy Contracting 4% In 2020 Under Covid-19 Impact

EBRD Sees Romania’s Economy Contracting 4% In 2020 Under Covid-19 Impact. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a report Wednesday that it expects Romania’s economy to shrink by 4% in 2020 under the impact of the coronavirus crisis and to grow by 4% in 2021 mostly backed by the evolution of the private (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]