Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO on Wednesday said it recorded a net profit of RON3.99 million in the first quarter of 2020, over sevenfold higher than in the same period in 2019, and its turnover grew 22.6% to RON44