May 13, 2020

Aerostar Bacau Net Profit Up 32% To RON21.6M, Turnover Up 4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020
Aerostar Bacau Net Profit Up 32% To RON21.6M, Turnover Up 4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020.

Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) registered a net profit of RON21.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 32% on the year, and a turnover of RON99.9 million, up 4% from the same period in 2019, according to its financial quarterly (...)

Raiffeisen Bank Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange May 14 The subordinated non-guaranteed corporate bonds, denominated in lei, issued by lender Raiffeisen Bank (RBRO29), will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, May 15, 2020.

BCG: COVID-19 Crisis May Trigger Up To RON67B Sales Loss, Push EBIDTA Into Negative Territory In Auto Industry The COVID-19 crisis may generate sales loss of up to RON67 billion and push the EBITDA into negative territory, by reducing it to RON19 billion, in the Romanian automotive industry, as per an analysis by Boston Consulting Group.

DocProcess Teams Up With PwC Romania To Support Companies In Digitization Process Romanian-held operational process automation company DocProcess and the technology consulting department of PwC Romania form a strategic partnership to assist companies throughout the process of digitization and to develop and implement technology (...)

Oil Terminal Net Profit Grows More Than Sevenfold To RON3.99M, Turnover Soars 22.6% To RON44M In 1Q/2020 Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO on Wednesday said it recorded a net profit of RON3.99 million in the first quarter of 2020, over sevenfold higher than in the same period in 2019, and its turnover grew 22.6% to RON44 (...)

OMV Petrom Invests EUR1.3M In Installing Photovoltaic Panels In 40 Filling Stations In Romania OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, has installed photovoltaic panels in 33 OMV-branded filling stations and in seven Petrom-branded filling stations, so that they can be supplied with green energy and reduce the consumption of conventional energy. The investment (...)

Nuclearelectrica Operating Income Down 6% To RON636M, Net Profit Down 1.9% To RON215M In 1Q/2020 Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with operating income of RON636 million, down 6% on the year, of which RON625 million represents income from electricity sales, as per the company’s quarterly report released (...)

EBRD Sees Romania's Economy Contracting 4% In 2020 Under Covid-19 Impact The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a report Wednesday that it expects Romania’s economy to shrink by 4% in 2020 under the impact of the coronavirus crisis and to grow by 4% in 2021 mostly backed by the evolution of the private (...)

 

