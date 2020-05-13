Aerostar Bacau Net Profit Up 32% To RON21.6M, Turnover Up 4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020



Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) registered a net profit of RON21.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 32% on the year, and a turnover of RON99.9 million, up 4% from the same period in 2019, according to its financial quarterly (...)