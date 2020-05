Raiffeisen Bank Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange May 14

Raiffeisen Bank Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange May 14. The subordinated non-guaranteed corporate bonds, denominated in lei, issued by lender Raiffeisen Bank (RBRO29), will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, May 15, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]