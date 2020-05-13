BCG: COVID-19 Crisis May Trigger Up To RON67B Sales Loss, Push EBIDTA Into Negative Territory In Auto Industry

The COVID-19 crisis may generate sales loss of up to RON67 billion and push the EBITDA into negative territory, by reducing it to RON19 billion, in the Romanian automotive industry, as per an analysis by Boston Consulting Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]