Chamber clears bill on state of alert. The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday cleared the Government's bill on the measures foreseen during the alert state, including that Parliament is required to approve the state of alert if it is established in at least half the country. The bill passed by 267 'for" votes, 26 'against' and 5 abstentions. The deputies removed the amendment introduced by the Legal Committee on the proposal of the liberal Florin Roman that the law should enter into force on the date of its publication in the Official Journal. All parliamentary groups, with the exception of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - ALDE and Pro Romania, have indicated that they are voting in favour of the project. The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making authority for this bill. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]