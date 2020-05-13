Chamber of Deputies starts debates on Gov't bill on state of alert enforceable measures

Chamber of Deputies starts debates on Gov't bill on state of alert enforceable measures. Debates in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary started on Wednesday on the government's bill regarding the measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during the state of alert. The Law Committee finalized the report on the piece of legislation after ample debates that started in the morning. The deputies made several changes to the form that cleared the Senate on Tuesday. One of the amended provisions stipulates that the declaration of the state of alert in at least half of the country requires the Parliament's approval within 5 days. In the version adopted by the Senate, the approval of the state of alert was necessary if the measure was to be enforced nationwide. Parliament can also make changes to the measures proposed by the government during the state of alert. The Chamber of Deputies' plenary, which is the decision-making body in this case, is to vote today on the state of alert bill. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]