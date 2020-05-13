 
May 13, 2020

Tara Mea cooperative takes over centralization, storage and delivery of 150 Romanian vegetable producers
The Agricultural Cooperative Tara Mea (My Country, ed. n.) has taken over, since April, the activity of centralization, storage and delivery of 150 Romanian vegetable producers, to help them deliver all the quantities obtained to hyper-markets, informs a press release of the association sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. According to the source, deliveries to hyper-markets began on Wednesday after a registration and centralization process. "The Romanian producers have faced enormous losses in the last period, due to the fact that the delivery chains have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus situation. Because it is extremely difficult to anticipate the orders, many vegetables have remained unharvested in the field or undelivered, bringing massive losses in the small producers' activities. The fight between the Romanian producers and the hyper-markets must stop. Both sides are absolutely right. There was a link in the chain missing, another job, the way it is all over the world. From now on, the centralization of orders, the sorting, packaging and delivery become the job of the Tara Mea Cooperative specialists," the cooperative's representatives say. The market analysis carried out by the Tara Mea Cooperative in the past 5 years shows that Romania is able to ensure the full consumption of vegetables and fruits of its inhabitants. The representatives of the cooperative argue that the Romanian farmers can provide the necessary products, and the hyper-markets, despite the general opinion, want to distribute the Romanian products through their own networks, but the only links missing in this chain are the absence of equipment and collection centers and the producers' lack of experience in the estimation, centralization, sorting and delivery of vegetables. The Tara Mea Cooperative draws attention to the fact that, although Romania has a fertile ground, people eager to work and an enormous production capacity, the equipment, the irrigation systems, the sorting, storage and packaging centers, the centralization almost completely lack. During this period, the surrounding countries, for example Poland, have understood and invested heavily in agriculture and thus they can export. "It is the most opportune time to invest in Romanian agriculture, at least enough to fully ensure our own consumption, for the whole country. We can do this. There is land, our farmers are hardworking people, and the part that is missing from the chain - orders and distribution - we will provide that. Farmers need collection centers and high-performance equipment to meet the demnads of the hyper-markets," the president of the Tara Mea Cooperative, Florin Burculescu, stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

