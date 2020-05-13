4 June is Trianon Treaty Day, by decision of Chamber of Deputies

4 June is Trianon Treaty Day, by decision of Chamber of Deputies. The Chamber of Deputies, as decision-making forum in this situation, decided on Wednesday that 4 June be declared the Day of the Treaty of Trianon. The bill to this effect was passed by the deputies with 235 "in favour" votes, 21 "against" and 25 abstentions. The legislative initiative provides for the possibility of organizing, at national and local level, cultural-educational and scientific manifestations dedicated to the awareness of the significance and importance of the Treaty of Trianon. In this respect, central and local authorities, non-governmental organisations and representatives of the civil society can contribute to the organization of actions by providing material and logistical support. Public institutions, from their own funds, as well as non-governmental organizations and representatives of the civil society can support these demonstrations. The Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation and the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation may include in their programmes cultural broadcasts or aspects from the events dedicated to this holiday. The government and the authorities of the central and local public administration will take the necessary measures to have the Romanian flag hoisted on this day, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 75/1994, the intonation of the national anthem and the use of seals with the Romanian coat of arms by public authorities and institutions. PSD (Social Democratic Party) Senator Titus Corlatean, one of the initiators, noted that the bill points at "an important national symbolism for the modern and contemporary Romanian state" and stressed that it is not a law directed against anyone. UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) criticized this project, which it considers "useless", with the leader of the party Kelemen Hunor noting that the bill cannot change anything. "Something that in the past, a century ago, was a huge joy for the Romanian nation, for the Hungarian nation and for the Hungarians in Romania was a huge loss and a huge sadness. This state of affairs can no longer changed through such debates and by adopting this bill. (...) I am convinced that in this institution, in the Romanian Parliament it would be much more useful, much more pragmatic, closer to today's and tomorrow's truth, if we looked for and found facts that bring us closer and not subjects that separate us," said Kelemen Hunor. He wondered what the adoption of this bill is meant to prove. The Liberals (PNL) had announced that they would be voting on the bill, as had Deputy Varujan Pambuccian with the minorities group alongside the PMP (People's Movement Party).AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]