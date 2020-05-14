Banca Transilvania’s Andrei Radulescu Most Optimistic Economist About Romania’s Economy

Banca Transilvania’s Andrei Radulescu Most Optimistic Economist About Romania’s Economy. Interest rates will remain at all-time lows and borrowing costs for Romania, although not dropping into negative territory, will tend towards eurozone levels. Under the circumstances, this is the best time for starting investments in the economy, says Andrei Radulescu, chief economist of Banca (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]