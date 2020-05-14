PM Orban announces assumption of National Committee for Emergency Situations' leadership

PM Orban announces assumption of National Committee for Emergency Situations' leadership. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that he will take over the leadership of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, to be seconded by three vice-presidents. He said the decision was made to strengthen the authority of the National Committee for Emergency Situations. "I would like to inform you that together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs I have taken the decision, in order to strengthen the authority of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, to amend Ordinance No. 21 and to assume, as Prime Minister, the leadership of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, certainly, seconded by three vice-presidents," Orban informed in the beginning of the Government meeting. The vice-presidents will be the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration and the Head of the Emergency Situations Department. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]