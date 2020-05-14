 
PM Orban: National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday
PM Orban: National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said. "Today, the state of emergency instituted through the Decree of Romania's President concludes (...) During this 60-day period in which the President provided, through the Decree establishing the state of emergency, all the necessary tools, we were able to handle this unexpected challenge, which put us to a difficult test. Today, the National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert within the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Also today, together with the declaration of the state of alert, the National Committee for Emergency Situations will institute all the necessary measures in order to defend Romanians' life and health. These measures will be mandatory and will be established based on OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] No.21 which regulates emergency situations," PM Orban said in the beginning of the Government meeting on Thursday. The PM pointed out: "Nothing will impede us to take all the necessary measures in order to be able to further handle the challenges generated by this epidemic." "All the necessary measures will be adopted by the National Committee for Emergency Situations and, also, I ask all ministers to issue, together with the Public Health National Institute, as well as, with the collaboration of the Technical-Scientific Support Council which substantiates the National Committee for Emergency Situations decisions, all orders regarding the health, occupational safety measures which must be observed in all activities, both for the activities for which there have been no restrictions so far and where it is necessary to impose these norms, and in the areas for which restrictions are lifted," Orban said. He provided details regarding the areas where the new rules will be implemented. "It is about the rules regarding the movement in public transportation means, about the rules regarding the functioning of commercial spaces, rules regarding the functioning of hotels, rules regarding the functioning of barbershops, hair salons and all categories of activities for which restrictions are lifted and where a very serious regulation of public health measures is necessary for the protection of Romanian citizens," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

