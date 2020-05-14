Sphera Group Posts RON9.5M Net Loss, 7.6% Lower Sales, Of RON198M, In 1Q/2020 Under COVID-19 Impact

Sphera Group Posts RON9.5M Net Loss, 7.6% Lower Sales, Of RON198M, In 1Q/2020 Under COVID-19 Impact. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, reported a net loss of RON9.5 million (excluding the impact of adopting the IFRS 16) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a profit of RON5.1 million reported in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]