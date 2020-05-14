Electrica Group Posts RON80M Consolidated Net Profit In 1Q/2020 Versus RON41M Loss In 1Q/2019

Electrica Group Posts RON80M Consolidated Net Profit In 1Q/2020 Versus RON41M Loss In 1Q/2019. Electrica Group registered a consolidated net profit of RON80 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a loss of RON41 million in the year-earlier period, and its revenue grew 4.7% to RON1.65 billion, per the company’s financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]