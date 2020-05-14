Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 245 to 16,247

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 245 to 16,247. A number of 245 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 16,247, the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday at noon. Of the people confirmed positive, 9,053 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 225 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,046 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died. AGERPRES / (AS - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]