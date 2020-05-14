 
Romaniapress.com

May 14, 2020

Gov't to pass emergency ordinance to move Romania from state of emergency to state of alert
May 14, 2020

Gov't to pass emergency ordinance to move Romania from state of emergency to state of alert.

The government will adopt today an emergency ordinance regulating the measures for Romania's transition to a state of alert from a state of emergency declared as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic that ends on May 15. "Today, we will have to adopt a piece of legislation, an emergency ordinance to regulate all the necessary measures for the transition from a state of emergency to a state of alert, especially those measures concerning the rights of citizens, incentives that we granted for the state of emergency and that we will extend beyond. We will have to regulate all the necessary measures in the field of health, in the field of education, so that we can face the challenges that will definitely be extremely important, especially as far as organising academic exams (...) for the whole time of the alert state," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting on Thursday. Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced the introduction on the supplementary agenda of the meeting of an ordinance on the extension until the beginning of June of some support measures for persons and companies taken during the state of emergency in some restricted areas, at the same time with economic recovery measures. "We must take into account the decision of the Constitutional Court as the change must not affect rights and freedoms, because rights and freedoms can only be temporarily affected by law and Parliament has adopted a law to that end that will come into force on Monday," Orban added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 245 to 16,247 A number of 245 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 16,247, the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday at (...)

GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 10 to 1,046 Ten more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,046, the Strategic Communication group (GCS) informs on Thursday. These are three women and seven men aged between 39 and 87. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN (...)

Sphera Group Posts RON9.5M Net Loss, 7.6% Lower Sales, Of RON198M, In 1Q/2020 Under COVID-19 Impact Sphera Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, reported a net loss of RON9.5 million (excluding the impact of adopting the IFRS 16) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a profit of RON5.1 million reported in the same period in (...)

PM Orban announces assumption of National Committee for Emergency Situations' leadership Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that he will take over the leadership of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, to be seconded by three vice-presidents. He said the decision was made to strengthen the authority of the National Committee for Emergency Situations. (...)

PM Orban: National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday The National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said. "Today, the state of emergency instituted through the Decree of Romania's President concludes (...) During this 60-day period in which the President provided, (...)

Transgaz Net Profit Up 5% YoY To RON201M In 1Q/2020 Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net profit of RON201.8 million, up 5% on the year, as its operating revenue before the balancing and construction activity grew 8% to RON512 million, per the company’s quarterly (...)

Electrica Group Posts RON80M Consolidated Net Profit In 1Q/2020 Versus RON41M Loss In 1Q/2019 Electrica Group registered a consolidated net profit of RON80 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a loss of RON41 million in the year-earlier period, and its revenue grew 4.7% to RON1.65 billion, per the company’s financial report released (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |