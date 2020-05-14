Bucharest Stock Exchange Group's Consolidated Net Profit Soars 54% YoY To RON4.21M In 1Q/2020

Bucharest Stock Exchange Group's Consolidated Net Profit Soars 54% YoY To RON4.21M In 1Q/2020. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, on Thursday said its consolidated net profit soared 54% on the year to RON4.21 million in the first quarter of 2020, and its operating income grew 37% on the year to RON12.1 million, a growth impacted by all (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]