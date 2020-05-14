Alro Group Consolidated Turnover Falls 7% To RON712M, Loss Widens To RON110M YoY In 1Q/2020

Alro Group Consolidated Turnover Falls 7% To RON712M, Loss Widens To RON110M YoY In 1Q/2020. Alro Group, one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by production capacity, on Thursday said its consolidated turnover fell 7% on the year to RON712 million in January-March 2020, and its loss increased to RON110 million, compared with RON9 million in the first quarter (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]