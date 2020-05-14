Romania exits the coronavirus lockdown: Last day of state of emergency. Gov’t to pass emergency ordinance for state of alert



Romania exits the coronavirus lockdown: Last day of state of emergency. Gov’t to pass emergency ordinance for state of alert.

Romania has entered today its last day of a coronavirus lockdown, two months after its establishment by presidential decree. On May 4, President Klaus Iohannis announced that the state of emergency would not be extended. “The state of emergency will not be extended, I will not issue a new (...)