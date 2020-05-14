PM Orban: National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday. Call on Romanian citizens: Be as responsible as before



The National Committee for Emergency Situations will declare the state of alert on Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said. “Today, the state of emergency instituted through the Decree of Romania’s President concludes (…) During this 60-day period in which the President provided, through the (...)