COVID-19 Increasing Consumers’ Focus on “Ethical Consumption,” Accenture Survey Finds

COVID-19 Increasing Consumers’ Focus on “Ethical Consumption,” Accenture Survey Finds. Pandemic accelerating digital adoption and likely to cause long-term changes in consumer behaviors The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to alter consumer behaviors permanently and cause lasting structural changes to the consumer goods and retail industries, according to findings of an Accenture (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]