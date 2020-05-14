Autonom reports the best results in its history, considers itself ready for 2020 turbulences



Autonom Services SA, the most extensive mobility network in Romania, registered in 2019 consolidated revenues of approximately 339 million lei, an increase of 35% compared to 2018, EBITDA of 132 million lei (+57%) and net profit of 17,5 million lei (+7%). Also last year, the company has (...)