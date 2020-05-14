Visa supports small businesses in Romania and joins the solidarity campaign initiated by Beans & Dots and Ialoc.ro



Visa joins the “Support Small Businesses” campaign initiated by Beans & Dots Specialty Coffee Shop and the Romanian start-up Ialoc.ro, with a contribution of 250,000 Lei, as many small and medium-sized companies are severely impacted financially after being compelled to stop or reduce their (...)