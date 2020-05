(P) Book a Skype call and discover the British School of Bucharest

(P) Book a Skype call and discover the British School of Bucharest. The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is one of the leading international schools in Romania. Opened in 2000, it celebrates 20 years of existence in the Romanian international education landscape this year. The school is located in a unique setting and embraces a culture of positivity, care (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]