Romanian gas company Romgaz explores options for diversification

Romanian gas company Romgaz explores options for diversification. Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz, the country's largest natural gas producer, has launched a tender for a feasibility study aimed at exploring the opportunity to invest in wind or photovoltaic energy and biogas and geothermal power plants, Economica.net reported. The company has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]