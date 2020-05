OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.3 mln in PV panels at its fuel stations

OMV Petrom invests EUR 1.3 mln in PV panels at its fuel stations. Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom, part of Austrian group OMV, has installed photovoltaic panels in 40 of its fuel stations to supply them with green energy and reduce the energy bills. The company's investments in this project have reached EUR 1.3 million so far, according to a press