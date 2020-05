RO non-food retailers urge shopping mall owners to renegotiate rents

RO non-food retailers urge shopping mall owners to renegotiate rents. RORETAIL, an organization representing retailers in Romania, has asked the owners of commercial centers to waive the rent for the period during which non-food stores were closed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The organization has also asked the landlords to renegotiate rents as a percentage (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]