Half of Romanians seek new jobs, most of them in other industries



Half of Romanians expect to change their jobs within the next 12 months, and more than a quarter (29%) of them plan to change their sector of activity as well, according to a survey published on May 13 by local online recruitment platform eJobs. According to eJobs research, Romanians are (...)