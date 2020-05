Nearly 350,000 Romanians lose their jobs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Nearly 350,000 Romanians lose their jobs amid COVID-19 lockdown. The number of employment contracts terminated in Romania since the state of emergency came in force on March 16 reached nearly 350,000 on May 13, according to data from the Labor Inspectorate reporting to the ministry of labor, quoted by Agerpres. Notably, the ILO unemployment data was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]