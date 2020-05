Romania’s annual inflation rate eases to 2.7% in April 2020

Romania’s annual inflation rate eases to 2.7% in April 2020. Romania's annual inflation rate eased to 2.7% in April from 3.0% in March and 4.0% at the end of last year. Food prices rose on average by 5.7% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, the prices of non-food goods increased by only 0.53% in the same period. The prices of services went up 3.1%. On (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]