Romania’s industrial production shrinks by 12.7% in March 2020

Romania’s industrial production shrinks by 12.7% in March 2020. Romania’s industrial production volume index decreased by 12.7% in March compared to the same month last year, as many factories suspended or reduced operations amid the coronavirus outbreak, the statistics office announced. In the core manufacturing sector, the output contracted sharply by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]