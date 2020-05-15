Consultant expects 20% of office spaces in Romania to become vacant in next period



Consultant expects 20% of office spaces in Romania to become vacant in next period.

Up to 20% of the office spaces currently occupied could become vacant in the next period. The demand for offices will also record a decline of about 30% this year compared to last year, according to local real estate consultancy firm 24REAL, which specializes in office leases of up to 1,000 (...)