|
|
|
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania lose EUR 250 mln during COVID-19 lockdown
May 15, 2020
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania lose EUR 250 mln during COVID-19 lockdown.
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania have lost EUR 250 million in the last two months, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, estimates Calin Ile, general manager of Ibis Continental Hotels and president of the Hotel Industry Federation in Romania. In this period, hotels and guesthouses have lost six (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
IDAHOT Day : 27 Diplomatic Missions in Romania reaffirm full support for cessation of all forms of discrimination and violence
On the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, we express our solidarity with all persons in Romania, who are discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and sex characteristics, reads a joint statement (...)
IGPF: Border was crossed on May 16 by 31,743 persons; 16,164 entered country
Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - The national border was crossed, on May 16, by 31,743 persons, of which only 16,164 entered the country, the rest of 15,579 being persons exiting Romania, the General Inspectorate for the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press release sent on Sunday.
According to (...)
GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,104
Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of deceased due to the virus reaching 1,104, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.
The dead were five men and two women with ages between 58 and 92. (...)
Romascanu (PSD): Censure motion in preparation; we will have to negotiate with other political forces in Parliament
Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - The spokesperson of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Lucian Romascanu, announced that the Social Democrats are preparing a censure motion against the government, which will be submitted "if things go worse and worse".
"We had a month, a month and a (...)
GCS: 167 new coronavirus cases; total number of cases - 16,871
Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - A number of 167 of new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total reaching thus 16,871 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.
Of the persons confirmed (...)
Another three persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,097
Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - Another three persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll for this cause reaching 1,097, the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) informed on Sunday.
The dead are two women and one man, with ages between 59 and 82. (...)
GCS: Another 13 persons infected with the novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,094
Bucharest, May 16 /Agerpres/ - Another 13 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of deceased from this cause reaching 1,094, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.
The dead are two women and 11 men, with ages between 52 and 87. All (...)
|