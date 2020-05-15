Banca Transilvania expects quick, robust post-COVID recovery in Romania

Romania's economy is already recovering after the lockdown shock in April, and the GDP will return next year to the level reached in 2019 (EUR 220 billion), according to Andrei Radulescu, chief economist of the country's biggest bank - Banca Transilvania, Ziarul Financiar reported.